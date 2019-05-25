Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,829,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,999,000 after acquiring an additional 220,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,134,000 after buying an additional 1,270,834 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $246,653,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,461,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $106.95 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $115.11.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John Deters sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total transaction of $86,552.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,897.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $458,853.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,065.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBOE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/cboe-global-markets-inc-cboe-shares-bought-by-td-asset-management-inc.html.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.