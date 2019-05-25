Cato (CATO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CATO opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.41. Cato has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $26.88.
Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%.
About Cato
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.
