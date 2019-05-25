Cato (CATO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CATO opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.41. Cato has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cato by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,316,000 after buying an additional 262,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cato by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,273,000 after buying an additional 61,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cato by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,820,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,273,000 after buying an additional 61,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cato by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cato by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 584,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 64,150 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.