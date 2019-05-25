Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 796.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $3,961,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,611.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $1,796,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $639,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,451 shares of company stock worth $19,056,713 over the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $101.43 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $393.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

