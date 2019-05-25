Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,700 Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 3,751.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,406,698 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $89.91 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Cowen set a $81.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

