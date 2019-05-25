Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CATB. Wedbush set a $28.00 price objective on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $142,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

