Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival were worth $42,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

Shares of CCL opened at $51.61 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

