Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in NOW Inc (DNOW)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NOW were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NOW by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 501,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 459,739 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

DNOW stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NOW Inc has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $18.56.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.54 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.16%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

