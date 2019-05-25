California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,116 Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ellie Mae were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELLI. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ellie Mae during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Ellie Mae in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ellie Mae by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ellie Mae by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

ELLI opened at $98.99 on Friday. Ellie Mae Inc has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $116.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $178,622.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gates Cathleen Schreiner sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $200,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

ELLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Monday, February 11th. Roth Capital cut Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/california-public-employees-retirement-system-sells-3116-shares-of-ellie-mae-inc-elli.html.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. It provides Encompass, an enterprise solution that engages in running the business of originating mortgages, including marketing and lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.