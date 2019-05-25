California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.13 Million Position in Sabre Corp (SABR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,779 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,366,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $570,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,374,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,514 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,969,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.39.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $203,204.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $134,061.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,771.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,371 shares of company stock worth $1,586,637 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $19.76 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sabre had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

