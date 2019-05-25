Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,825,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,724 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $115,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,567 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 638,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,425 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,742,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after acquiring an additional 80,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,476,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,854,000 after acquiring an additional 324,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Thomas P. Beckley sold 37,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $2,229,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $770,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,019 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,628. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

