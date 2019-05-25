Burberry Group (BURBY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BURBY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Burberry Group stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

