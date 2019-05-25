BROTHER One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (BRAT)

BROTHER (CURRENCY:BRAT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. One BROTHER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. BROTHER has a market capitalization of $12,867.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BROTHER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BROTHER has traded up 1,201.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00436561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.01148879 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00142537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004365 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BROTHER Token Profile

BROTHER was first traded on July 17th, 2017. BROTHER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. BROTHER’s official website is bro-consortium.io . BROTHER’s official Twitter account is @coinBrat

BROTHER Token Trading

BROTHER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BROTHER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BROTHER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BROTHER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

