Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,239,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,314,000 after acquiring an additional 304,892 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 56,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,570,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,416,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.94.

NYSE BIP opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.88 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

