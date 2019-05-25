Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

