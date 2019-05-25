Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) PT at $64.30

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.30.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAY. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $573,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $201,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,635 shares of company stock worth $2,185,020. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 221,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $53.78 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

