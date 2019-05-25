Brokerages Expect Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will post $583.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.25 million to $594.00 million. Masonite International posted sales of $566.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $55,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 67,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,761. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

