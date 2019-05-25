Brokerages Expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 44 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP opened at $10.30 on Friday. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 201.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

