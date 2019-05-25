Brokerages Expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.34). Eidos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have issued reports on EIDX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other news, CFO Christine Siu sold 11,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $234,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $127,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,913 shares of company stock worth $732,760.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 385.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 577,698 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,345,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EIDX traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,232. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $29.83.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

