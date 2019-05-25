British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.77. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $55.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.6745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.16%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

