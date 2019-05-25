Brinker International (EAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.70

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 8416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.11.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $839.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Brinker International by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 320,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 190,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Brinker International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

