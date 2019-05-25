BMO Capital Markets Lowers Splunk (SPLK) Price Target to $157.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.98.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -75.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Splunk has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $852,239.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,356,719.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,271 shares of company stock worth $15,613,440. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 11.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in Splunk by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 329 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.