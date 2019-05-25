B&M European Value Retail (BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a top pick rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 452.08 ($5.91).

BME stock opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.54) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

