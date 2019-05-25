bitUSD Price Reaches $1.02 (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One bitUSD token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00012622 BTC on popular exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $53,420.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00435357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.57 or 0.01195853 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00144008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004400 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 4,189,120 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

