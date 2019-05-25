BitTube Hits Market Cap of $7.16 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin. BitTube has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $33,262.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.01075877 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010553 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

