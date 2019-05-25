BidaskClub Upgrades Simulations Plus (SLP) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of -0.47.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other news, insider Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $381,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,628,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,456.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,120 over the last ninety days. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

