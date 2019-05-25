BidaskClub Downgrades eGain (EGAN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.
NASDAQ EGAN opened at $8.29 on Friday. eGain has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $251.34 million, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46.
In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,581.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $181,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 8,721.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
