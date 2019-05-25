BidaskClub Downgrades eGain (EGAN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $8.29 on Friday. eGain has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $251.34 million, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 225.04% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. eGain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,581.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $181,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 8,721.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

