Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $9,336,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. Novartis AG has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

