Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 317 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Target by 62.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,370 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.97.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

