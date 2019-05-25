BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,752 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $69.12 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

