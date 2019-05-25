Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,981,000 after buying an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,469 shares of company stock worth $11,675,851. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $235.19 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

