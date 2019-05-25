Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,654,895,000 after purchasing an additional 283,433 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total value of $2,119,875.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,839,137.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,469 shares of company stock valued at $11,675,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $235.19 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

