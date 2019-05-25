Beacon (BECN) Price Up 27.5% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $31,382.00 and $270.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00076892 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008498 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000950 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002683 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 8,095,788 coins and its circulating supply is 7,883,396 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

