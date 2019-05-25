Barings LLC Sells 5,357 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 17,848.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 23,798,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,406,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,109,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $832,301,000 after buying an additional 1,479,651 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,569,238,000 after purchasing an additional 792,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Netflix by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 763,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 497,137 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $375.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.03.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $354.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $20,030,596.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at $20,030,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $610,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $61,025,502. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/barings-llc-sells-5357-shares-of-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.