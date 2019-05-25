Barings LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,286,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,008,000 after buying an additional 269,436 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,251,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,889,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.42.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $143.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.71. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $140.92 and a one year high of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 13.10%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Barings LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/barings-llc-acquires-470-shares-of-alliance-data-systems-co-ads.html.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.