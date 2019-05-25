Barclays Trims John Wood Group (WG) Target Price to GBX 600

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

WG has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 650.10 ($8.49) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective (down from GBX 670 ($8.75)) on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 505 ($6.60) in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 676.67 ($8.84).

WG stock opened at GBX 408.80 ($5.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -314.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 436.80 ($5.71) and a one year high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.77%.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 525 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £8,337 ($10,893.77). Also, insider Robin Watson purchased 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 512 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,236.16 ($8,148.65). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,177 shares of company stock worth $2,081,121.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

