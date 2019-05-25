Barclays Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Bayer (BAYN)

Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.67 ($94.97).

Bayer stock opened at €53.90 ($62.67) on Friday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

