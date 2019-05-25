Bank of Montreal Can Has $863,000 Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Commerzbank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of FMS opened at $38.08 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

