Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,910 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of BOH opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $88.92.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Bank of Hawaii declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 6,176 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $499,144.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,938.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

