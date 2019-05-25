Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

NYSE:BOH opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 6,176 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $499,144.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,938.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Bank of Hawaii announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/bank-of-hawaii-co-boh-declares-dividend-increase-0-65-per-share.html.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.