Bank of America Trims NetApp (NTAP) Target Price to $74.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NetApp to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of NetApp to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $61.99 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 196.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NetApp by 53.3% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 83.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 326.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

