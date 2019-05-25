Bank of America Corp DE Sells 5,030 Shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (INFR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INFR stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $30.53.

