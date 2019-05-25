Bank of America Corp DE Has $327,000 Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,291,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $19.06 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 25.36, a quick ratio of 24.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 1,352.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

