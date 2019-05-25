Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

BMI stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $65.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Raymond G. Serdynski sold 11,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $642,885.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $261,824.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $206,493.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

