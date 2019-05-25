Babcock International Group (BAB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAB. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 955 ($12.48) to GBX 772 ($10.09) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 680.89 ($8.90).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 471.90 ($6.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 868 ($11.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.