Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $62,118.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,157.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,650 shares of company stock worth $307,901. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after buying an additional 231,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

