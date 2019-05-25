Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stake Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 221.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $161.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,465.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,840,233.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $1,908,377.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,577 shares of company stock worth $9,509,716 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk to $184.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

