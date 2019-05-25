Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascena Retail Group, Inc, formerly known as The Dress Barn, Inc., operates as a national specialty retailer of apparel for women and girls under the Dressbarn, Maurices and Justice brands. Its Dressbarn stores offer casual, career and special occasion fashion apparel and accessories; Maurices stores offer casual and career apparel and accessories; and Justice stores offer trend-right apparel and accessories. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. is based in Suffern, New York. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascena Retail Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.05 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascena Retail Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascena Retail Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.64.

ASNA stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Ascena Retail Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $207.45 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

