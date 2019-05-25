ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $363,000 Position in BP plc (BP)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in BP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Shares of BP stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. BP plc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

