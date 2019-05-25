ARP Americas LP Lowers Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

ARP Americas LP lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,450,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,418,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400,061 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 71,683.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,911 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,210 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 18,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $257,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,547,498.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,768. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.21 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

