Arista Networks Inc (ANET) SVP Sells $76,692.33 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.11, for a total transaction of $76,692.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,449.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Manuel Felix Rivelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 702 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $210,600.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $255.94 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $187.08 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

